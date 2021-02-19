Pakistan feared with India Rafale Fighter Jet modernizing PAF MM Alam base: Pakistan modernizing Mianwali air base, fear of Rafale fighter jets

Strong points:

Pakistan modernizes Mianwali airbase, satellite photo revealed that Pakistan in 1965 war with India, this airbase deployed anti-stealth radar from Chinese airbase to airbase, drones fly also in Islamabad

In the midst of continued tension with India, Pakistan is trying these days to increase its strategic power. After testing 4 consecutive missiles and maneuvers near the Rajasthan border, Pakistan is modernizing the Mianwali air base, located 551 km from Ambala. Satellite photos have revealed that Pakistan is also rapidly increasing its operational capacity here by building new oil depots at this air base in Punjab province. Pakistan used this air base in the 1965 war with India.

Pakistan reinforces Mianwali air base

The open-source intelligence satellite image @detresfa_ revealed that Pakistan is building at least four oil depots north of Mianwali Air Base. It just means that the Pakistani Air Force is preparing to increase the operational capacity of this air base. There are already anti-stealth radars made in China. In addition, Chinese drones are often seen flying from Mianwali Air Base. In such a situation, if Pakistan makes this base more powerful, India’s worries could increase.

Why Pakistan is strengthening this air base

Pakistan is concerned that the Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet could easily target its air bases near the border. Pakistani fighters flying from these bases are in the ranks of Indian Beyond Visual Range missiles. What is great is that Indian warplanes will not have to enter Pakistan to carry out such attacks. Fearing this, Pakistan is in the process of modernizing this air base located 551 from Ambala fighter base in Ambala and 384 km from Pathankot.

Pakistani air force eclipsed by India

Pakistan does not yet have fighter jets capable of competing with Indian Rafale fighter jets. The Pakistani Air Force has the most powerful fighter aircraft, the American F-16. Many of them cannot fly due to the unavailability of spare parts. It is said that out of 40, only 34 F-16 fighter jets remain with Pakistan. The aircraft will not survive the pair of Rafael and Sukhoi-30 MKI. If we are talking about the Chinese JF-17, then the indigenous Tejas of India will take care of it.

Why is Pakistan afraid of Rafael

Rafale fighter jets have many deadly missiles that can destroy Pakistani Air Force fighter jets and their air bases in an instant. Pakistan does not even have a powerful air defense system to stop this airborne fighter. The Rafale Mica missile (MBDA MICA Missile) can hit any target flying in the air from 500 meters to 80 kilometers. Apart from that, the Hammer Missile, which destroys bunkers, can also perform an accurate range of 20-70 km. The Meteor Missile, an air-to-air missile fired at Rafale, is also very dangerous. It can take out an enemy flying at a distance of 100 kilometers in the blink of an eye.