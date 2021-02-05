Pakistan Foreign Office India: General Bajwa, speaking with India

Islamabad

Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is calling for talks with India, while Pakistan’s foreign ministry has turned the opposite tone. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman said it was up to India to normalize relations and create an atmosphere for constructive dialogue. Earlier, on the statement of the Pakistani army chief, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was Pakistan’s responsibility to create such an environment.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry’s statement came after the statement by Army Chief General Bajwa. Pakistani army chief General Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan and India should resolve the Kashmir problem in a “dignified and peaceful manner”. He said that “Pakistan and India should resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a dignified and peaceful manner, in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

It’s time to spread peace in all directions: Bajwa

General Bajwa said Pakistan is a peace loving country which has made great sacrifices for regional and world peace. The Pakistani army chief said: “We are committed to following the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.” It is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions. However, he also said that the desire for peace should not be seen as a weakness. The Pakistani army has the capacity to eliminate any threat and is ready.

Experts say the United States has increased pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorists. Now Bajwa is afraid that America can also talk about peace in Kashmir. Before the United States could say that, the Pakistani military chief walked around saying peace. Before Biden could put pressure on Pakistan to end terrorism, they had already put the peace bets on him.

‘Continue to raise the Kashmir issue internationally’

He said the Pakistani army sometimes talks about peace and sometimes supports terrorists. Sometimes he also says that America is intervening in this matter. The Pakistani army tried to reach Kashmir on several occasions militarily but did not succeed. Pakistan is now making efforts to continue raising the issue of Kashmir internationally so that the issue remains in the international news. It must be said that this must be resolved peacefully. Also continue to support terrorists.