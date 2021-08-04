Pakistan Former ISI chief Hamid Gul Son Abdullah Gul threatened to turn Afghanistan into ruins with Taliban help

Strong points

Threats to destroy Afghan soil now come from Pakistan, which sent 10,000 terrorists to wage war against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Abdullah Gul, son of Pakistan’s former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Hamid Gul, said that with the help of the Taliban he would destroy the Afghan government so that it could not compete with Pakistan .

This information was received citing media reports. Abdullah Gul told a rally in Makin, South Waziristan that his father had driven the Russians out of Afghanistan and that with the help of the Mujahedin he overthrew Mohammad Najibullah’s government. He said he will now destroy the current state of the republic of Afghanistan and destroy the country so that it cannot compete with Pakistan.

Lashkar terrorists wreak havoc among Taliban, Afghan government asks India for help

The Taliban fully accepts my point: Abdullah

Abdullah Gul further said that as a young man he became a member of the Haqqani network led by his father, and therefore participated in several battles against the Afghan National Army, according to media reports. He said the Taliban listened to him fully and instructed him to destroy Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure, government facilities and the republic. The Taliban and the Afghan government have yet to comment on the matter.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, shaken by the horrific attacks by Taliban terrorists, has publicly acknowledged for the first time that terrorists from the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba are wreaking havoc in their country. Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar held talks with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday about Taliban violence. Hanif met with foreign diplomats and said 3,000 people had been killed and 300,000 displaced in Taliban violence.