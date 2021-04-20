Pakistan France Tension: Expulsion of the French Ambassador from Pakistan Latest updates Vote in the National Assembly: Imran Khan will be present at the National Assembly on the expulsion of the French Ambassador from Pakistan

There will be more hope of the adoption of the proposed vote in the Pakistani parliament on the expulsion of the French ambassador in a short time, most parties backing the Imran government, which is in talks with the support of Tehreek-e-Labbak, will also remove the cases registered in Islamabad.

The Imran Khan government will vote on the proposal to expel the French ambassador to the Pakistani parliament today. The government itself presented the proposal to parliament, which was supported by many fundamentalist and religious organizations, including opposition parties. It is believed that this proposal will be easily adopted in the Pakistani parliament. On the other hand, Imran Khan, who does religious politics, appeals to fundamentalist organizations to keep the peace.

The proposal will be presented to the Pakistani parliament today

Pakistani Interior Minister (Interior Minister) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French Ambassador to the International Assembly. This was decided in a recent conversation with Rashid Ahmad and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) who mutilated the streets of Pakistan. For this, an extraordinary session of the Pakistani Parliament was called at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Imran on his back kidnapping 11 policemen

In fact, this organization kidnapped 11 Pakistani police and policemen after being banned from terrorist activities. Pakistan’s interior minister had to speak to members of the banned organization to get her released. During this conversation, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed assured to present a proposal for the expulsion of the French Ambassador to Parliament as soon as possible.

Case filed against TLP will be withdrawn

Sheikh Rashid said that during the talks, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) agreed to suspend ongoing protests across the country. After that, the process of dialogue between the government and this radical organization will continue. He also announced the withdrawal of cases registered under the Fourth Annex against TLP activists involved in acts of violence and sabotage.

After all, why Pakistani fundamentalists are angry with France

Pakistani radicals are angered by the controversial cartoon of Mohammed Sahab published in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo. A motion of condemnation was also passed in the Pakistani parliament regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement on Islamic terrorism. In addition, in October last year, Pakistan’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador and protested.