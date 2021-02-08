pakistan hindu sites are breaking down: condition of most hindu religious places in imran khan’s “ new pakistan ” is very bad – imran khan new pakistan most revered hindu sites in disrepair

Strong points:

Most of the religious places of the Hindu minority community in Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan” are in poor condition and the authority responsible for their maintenance has not taken responsibility. These things were said in a recently presented report. According to “The Dawn” report, a report prepared by the one-member commission was filed in the Supreme Court on February 5, which described the collapse of most of the community’s religious shrines in the country.

The report also highlights that the Ewaqui Trust Property Board (ETPB) responsible for maintaining these sites has failed to maintain most of the ancient and sacred sites of the minority community. The report states that the Supreme Court has established a commission consisting of a member of Dr Shoaib Saddle and includes three supporting members, Dr Ramesh Wankwani, Saqib Jilani and the Attorney General of Pakistan.

Joint efforts are needed to improve the condition

He was appointed Deputy Attorney General to participate in the investigative activities of the Commission. Members of the Commission visited Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal on January 6 and Prahlad Temple in Multan on January 7. The report states that joint efforts are needed to improve the condition of the Terry (Karak), Katas Raj (Chakwal), Prahlad (Multan) and Hinglaj (Lasbela) temples.

The report also suggests amending the ETPB law to create a working group for the rehabilitation of holy places belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities. In this report, the Supreme Court was urged to ask the ETPB to participate in the reconstruction of the decaying Terry temple / mausoleum and to cooperate with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the effective implementation of the instructions given by the court. supreme from time to time. . make.

Leaders of the Hindu community strongly condemned the attack on the temple

In December, a temple was burnt down by members of the radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazl-ur-Rehman group) in the village of Terri, in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack on the temple was strongly condemned by human rights activists and leaders of the Hindu minority community, following which the Supreme Court ordered its reconstruction.

The Supreme Court, in its Jan. 5 order, ordered the ETPB to submit a detailed report of all temples, gurdwaras and other shrines in Pakistan that fall under its jurisdiction. The report states that according to the ETPB letter, it manages the management of only 13 of the 365 temples while the Hindu community is responsible for 65 religious sites while the remaining 287 sites are occupied by the land mafia.