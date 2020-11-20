pakistan hindu temple: ancient hindu temple found in pakistan, 1300 year old structure also has camp and minaret – ancient hindu temple discovered in peshawar pakistan

Islamabad

A 1,300-year-old Hindu temple was discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeologists in a mountain in the Swat district of northwestern Pakistan. This temple was discovered during excavations at Barikot Ghandai. Fazle Khaliq of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeological Department announced this on Thursday, claiming that this temple belonged to Lord Vishnu.

Towers were also found

He said that this temple was built 1300 years ago during the Hindu royal period. The Hindu Shahi or Kabul Shahi (850-1026 AD) was a Hindu dynasty that ruled in the Kabul Valley (eastern Afghanistan), Gandhar (modern Pakistan) and present-day northwest India. Archaeologists also found the cantonment near the temple site and minarets for guarding during excavations.

First temple of Gandhar civilization

Experts also found a pool of water near the temple. Probably the faithful bathed there before worship. Khaliq said the area first had traces of the Hindu imperial period. Dr Luca, head of the archaeological mission in Italy, said it was the first temple of Gandhar civilization found in the district of Swat. There are also many places of Buddhist worship in the district of Swat.