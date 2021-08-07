Pakistan Hindu temple attack update: 20 arrested in Pakistan, more than 150 registered in Pakistan for attack on Hindu temple

Strong points

Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province arrested 20 people in the attack on the Hindu temple, in addition to this, the Punjab police registered a case against more than 150 people and searched for the accused.

After global criticism of the attack on the Ganesh temple in Pakistan and the harshness of the Supreme Court, Pakistani police were forced to act. Police in Punjab province said they arrested 20 people and booked more than 150 people accused of vandalizing a Hindu temple in the remote city of the country. The previous day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had reprimanded the authorities for their failure to protect the temple.

A Ganesh temple was attacked by a mob on Wednesday in the city of Bhong in the province’s Rahim Yar Khan district, about 590 km from Lahore. They attacked the temple to protest the court’s release of an eight-year-old Hindu boy who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local madrassa. Asad Sarfaraz, Rahim Yar Khan’s District Police Officer (DPO), told reporters: “So far we have arrested 20 suspects in connection with the alleged attack on Bhong Temple.

Case against more than 150 people for assault

Assad said arrests were possible in the coming days as police identified suspects through video footage. He said an FIR had been registered against more than 150 people for attacking the temple in connection with terrorism and other articles of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC). He said: ‘Every suspect involved in this crime will be arrested. The repair work on the temple has started in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court.

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Friday that the temple vandalism incident was a shame for the country as police act as a silent bystander. The chief justice expressed surprise at the arrest of the eight-year-old and asked the police if they could not understand the mental state of such a young child. Pakistan’s parliament on Friday passed a resolution condemning the temple bombing. The hearing in this case has been adjourned to August 13. The National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attack.

The National Assembly condemned the attack, adopted the resolution

It was introduced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan. “This Assembly strongly condemns the incident of vandalism in the temple,” said the resolution. According to the resolution, “The Constitution of Pakistan provides full protection for the rights of minorities and this Assembly also affirms that the rights of minorities and their places of worship will be fully protected. The whole country and the government are united on this point. Previously, India had summoned the head of the Pakistani High Commission to New Delhi and strongly protested the incident against the freedom of the minority community in Pakistan and the growing number of attacks on their places of worship.

Hindus are the largest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in Pakistan. However, there are over 9 million Hindus living in the country according to the community. Most of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh Province, where they share culture, tradition and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of being harassed by extremists.