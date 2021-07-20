Pakistan India Imran Khan phone hack: Pakistan to raise issue of India’s hack of Imran Khan phone calls with Israeli spyware pegasus

Strong points

Pakistan furious at disclosure of Imran Khan’s phone spying via Pegasus, Pakistan said it would raise the issue of India spying in necessary forums.

Pakistan erupted after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone was reportedly spied on by Israeli software Pegasus. Pakistan has said India will raise this espionage issue in the necessary forums. Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said his country was awaiting more details on the hack into Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone from India.

Chowdhary said as soon as the full details of Imran Khan’s phone hack are known, they will be raised in the appropriate forums. Earlier, in one of his tweets, Choudhary had expressed his fear that India would hack the phones of journalists and politicians. Earlier in the Pakistani media news, it was said that Imran Khan is also number one in the list of hacked phones. Governments in many countries, including India, have been spying on more than 150 journalists, human rights activists and other activists, according to one claim.

The Dawn newspaper quoted The Post as saying that at least a thousand issues from India were included in the watch list while several hundred issues from Pakistan were also on it. One of these figures was such that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was also used. However, the post did not say whether the attempt to hack Imran’s number was successful or not.

At the same time, the political storm in India has increased due to the inclusion of the name of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the list. According to reports, India’s 300 figures range from ministers, opposition leaders to journalists and scientists. After the report surfaced in India, Pakistani Union Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern and accused India’s Modi government of polarizing the country. In 2019, the Indian government denied the use of this software. This malware first emerged in 2016 when researchers accused the Israeli group NSO of spying on a man from the United Arab Emirates who manufactures the software.