Pakistan India News: Pakistan Economic Coordination Committee approves India’s takeover Pakistan exports cotton and sugar – Imran government approves to start business with India, Pakistan to buy cotton-sugar

Pakistani government Imran Khan approved the importation of cotton and sugar from India. The Pakistani Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday approved the resumption of trade with India. Pakistan will import cotton from India from June 30, 2021. According to media reports, the Pakistani government has approved the import of sugar from India to the private sector.

Pakistan had halted imports of cotton and other agricultural products from India in 2016. Pakistani government sources said Imran Khan approved the resumption of trade with India in order to save the textile industry in the country. Pakistan of rising sugar prices and crises. Between the strained relations between the two countries, this is seen as Pakistan’s first major effort to improve relations with India.

Earlier, in August 2019, Pakistan severed relations with India after abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani government is going to import sugar and cotton at a time when Pakistan has to fight hard for both. This decision of the Pakistani government is considered as the beginning of the normalization of relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying that there is a need to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented dialogue in order to resolve any outstanding issues between both countries including Jammu and Kashmir Question. Khan wrote the letter in response to congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week on Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Modi had said in his letter that India aspires to cordial relations with Pakistan, but that an atmosphere of trust, terror and hatred is “essential” for her. In response to Prime Minister Modi’s letter, Khan thanked him and said the Pakistani people yearn for peaceful cooperative relations with all neighboring countries, including India. Regarding the terror-free environment, Khan said peace is only possible if all outstanding issues like Kashmir are resolved. In a letter written on March 29, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said: “We agree that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the resolution of all outstanding issues, especially between India and Pakistan, like the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir “.