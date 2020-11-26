Pakistan is not in OIC issues

Strong points:

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asserted that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issues will be discussed at the meeting of foreign ministers, Pakistan will not raise Kashmir issues.

Pakistan is again trying to create an atmosphere against India on the international stage. The question of Kashmir is not on the agenda of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Along with this, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also castigated, whose office on Wednesday released a statement saying it would discuss issues related to Muslims, including the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir is not on the agenda

Later, the OIC issued official statements which did not mention the Kashmir issue. OIC Secretary General Yuruf al-Othaimine reportedly said the meeting of foreign ministers was “united for peace and development against terrorism”. He also states: “ On issues such as Palestine, the war on violence, fundamentalism and terrorism, Islamophobia and insult to religion in addition to the plight of Muslim minorities in the Council and non-states members, fundraising for Rohingya at the International Court of Justice. There will be discussion.

Gritty pakistani

At the same time, the statement from the Foreign Ministry in Pakis said that Qureshi would discuss the “ bad human rights and the human condition ” in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 in August 2019 last year. Significantly, Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are already strained. Even Saudi Arabia has requested a $ 3 billion loan from Pakistan. At the same time, the UAE has stopped granting visas to citizens of many countries, including Pakistan.