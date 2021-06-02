Pakistan Jarno Hamid Mire took the air fast after anti-military criticism – Whidbey Daily News

Criticism of the Pakistani military has proved costly for Hamid Mir, a well-known Pakistani journalist. The Imran government has shut down his iconic show indefinitely. The Imran Khan government is besieged by the action taken against Hamid Mir.

New Delhi. Criticism of the Pakistani military has proved costly for Hamid Mir, a well-known Pakistani journalist. During a meeting in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on May 28, Hamid Mir strongly protested the attack on the home of one of his colleagues, Asad Tour. Meanwhile, Hamid Mir launched a scathing attack on the Imran Khan government and army. A few days after the incident, the Imran government has shut down his iconic show indefinitely. The Imran Khan government is besieged by the action taken against Hamid Mir.

It has been banned twice before

Anchor Hamid Meer has hosted a prime time show ‘Capital Talk’ on Geo TV. Mir has now been sent on leave by the TV network following the incident. He confirmed the development and said this is not his first time. He has said he will continue his fight despite the consequences. Hamid says he has been banned twice before.

Now the family is receiving threats

“Nothing new for me,” he tweeted. Banned twice before. Twice lost his job. I cannot stop raising my voice for the right given in the constitution. At this point I am ready for any outcome and ready to go to any extent. Because they are threatening my family.

Criticism of Imran Sarkar and Army Chief General

Pakistan’s Imran Khan government and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa have come under attack after journalist Hamid Mir’s program was banned. Imran and Bajwa are being strongly condemned all over the world. Opposition parties in Pakistan, including Amnesty International, a human rights group and the Federal Union of Journalists, have opposed the ban.

The journalist was shot last week

Asad Ali Tour, a freelance journalist from Pakistan, was shot dead by three unidentified men outside his home in Islamabad last week. With this he warned her to stop working. On Friday, Mire threatened to reveal the identities of those responsible for the recent attack on journalists in Pakistan in protest of the attack on the tour. He used many words about the complexity of the Pakistan Army and also named Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

