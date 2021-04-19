Pakistan Lahore City become Islamic groups on the battlefield to support Tehreek I Labbaik: Lahore Ban Maidan-e-Jung, many radical factions supported in Tehreek-e-Labbaik

Strong points:

On Sunday, supporters of Islamic fundamentalist Tehreek-e-Labbaq committed violence in the city of Lahore in Pakistan. The whole city of Lahore has become like a battlefield. Police say three activists were killed, but the organization says many of its residents were killed. Meanwhile, several members of the Pakistani military released the video and called on the military to overthrow the Imran Khan government. On the other hand, many more radical factions in Pakistan have come to support Tehreek-e-Labac.

Muslim fundamentalists called a nationwide strike on Monday. Maulana Fazlur Rahman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal faction, announced his support for the strike. He demanded that Tehreek’s ban be lifted and that the arrested activists be released. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Tehreek released all those detained.

Operation at TLP headquarters in Lahore

The Tehreek-e-Lubbac organization staged violent protests in France last year against the publication of a cartoon denouncing Ish, demanding the expulsion of the ambassador there. Rangers and police began intervening at TLP headquarters in Lahore on Sunday morning to evacuate thousands of militants gathered there. These people blocked the main road to Multan.

A senior police official said three TLP workers were killed and several others injured during the operation. Among the injured were several police officers, including a senior police officer. “The number of TLP supporters was in the thousands, so the Rangers and the police were unable to pull them out during the three-hour campaign,” he said. He said police ended the operation fearing more lives.

Appeal to Imran Khan, don’t kill other Muslims

The officer said during the campaign, protesters held senior official Omar Farooq Baloch hostage and assaulted him. In a video message issued by the TLP, Baloch called on the Imran Khan government not to kill other Muslims and to follow his government’s deal with the TLP to expel the French ambassador. Punjab police spokeswoman Rana Arif also confirmed the deaths of three people during a campaign by law enforcement. He said TLP activists had been “severely beaten” as well as several police officers.