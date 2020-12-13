Pakistan Lahore Jalsa: Pakistan Lahore Jalsa against the Imran Khan government: Rally against the Imran Khan government in Lohar, Pakistan

Lahore

Regardless of both the winter season and the corona virus, there is a huge crowd for the Pakistani democratic movement’s ‘Lahore Promise’. This huge gathering is organized by the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N). PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawan Bhutto Zardari gathered to address the mass rally at Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan Maudan.

Hours before the rally started, crowds began to gather in the ground and shout slogans. Preparations were made for the leaders to sit on the main stage and the demining team provided an update.

The government is trying to stop

At the same time, Imran Khan is doing his best to stop this rally of the opposition. The Pakistani government announced the smart lockdown of the Corona virus near the rally site. In such a situation, those who break it can be put in jail. According to the Pakistani media report, the order issued by the Punjab government’s health department said the lockdown would continue from Sunday morning until December 25.

The action has been warned

Sunday’s rally comes at a time when security threat alerts have been sent to PDM leaders and the government has also asked not to hold this rally in respect of Corona. Punjab chief minister Osman Bujdar warned the opposition that necessary measures will be taken if the law is broken.