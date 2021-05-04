Pakistan Lahore Mental Hospital Muslim Nurses Mob Took Siege Church video goes viral: Muslim nurses occupy Pakistan Lahore church and openly threaten Christians

Strong points:

The persecution of minorities in Pakistan is also openly during the reign of Imran Khan. Muslim nurses occupied a church built inside a mental hospital in Lahore. They threatened Christian staff to convert to the religion, otherwise there would be a blasphemy law in the country. Lahore.

The persecution of minorities in the country is openly continued even under the reign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who pledged to make Pakistan a princely state. In the latest incident, a church built inside a mental hospital in Lahore was occupied by Muslim nurses and began to sing Muslim religious songs. He threatened local Christian staff with conversion or face the black blasphemy law.

Not only that, the Muslim nurses also threatened the hospital administration to fire all non-Muslim employees from their jobs. Muslim nurses also desecrated the church. No case has yet been filed by the Imran Khan government regarding the Pakistani Muslim Nurses Seminar. According to Pakistani journalist Nayal Inayat, this is the third major case of blasphemy-violence against Christian nurses.

Blasphemy Act Cleared Case

In the same year, a case was registered against a nurse in Karachi and a nurse in Faisalabad under the alleged blasphemy law. This act of Pakistani Muslim nurses is widely criticized on social networks. Not only that, serious questions are being raised about the Imran Khan government’s claim to protect minority interests.

Pakistan: Panic after the murder of five members of the Hindu family in Multan, testimony of cruelty which gave a knife and an ax

Explain that along with international organizations, Pakistani human rights organizations have also raised their voices against the targeting of minorities, but the situation does not appear to be improving. Cases of violence often occur not only with Hindus, but also with Christians and minority castes. Sometimes underage girls are kidnapped and forced into marriage, and religion changes, sometimes places of worship and homes are targeted.