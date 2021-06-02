Pakistan launches Pakvek Kovid 19 vaccine – Pakistan has developed domestic Corona vaccine, ‘Pakvek’ to be mass-produced soon

It was inaugurated by Faisal Sultan, health adviser to Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan. Thanks to China.

Lahore. Pakistan claims to have made its own corona vaccine. It is named Pakvek. It was inaugurated at a function on Tuesday. The information was given to Faisal Sultan, Imran Khan’s health adviser. Earlier, Pakistan was dependent on vaccines from China and Russia. He was buying. However the Sultan made no mention of the possibility of this vaccine.

Will start mass production soon

According to Sultan, he has prepared his vaccine. Its mass production will start in a few days. Speaking to the media on the occasion of the launch of the vaccine, Dr. Faisal said that it is necessary for his country to prepare its own vaccine. Now that it is ready, we will start mass production soon.

China remained firm as a friend

According to Faisal, many efforts were made to prepare this vaccine. The team faced many difficulties. The doctor said that during this time China stood firm as our friend. The team from the National Health Institutions also did a great job.

Great challenge

According to Sultan, preparing a vaccine from raw materials is a big challenge. Today we are proud that our team has succeeded in overcoming all difficulties and preparing the vaccine.

60% of patients on oxygen support

Meanwhile, Asad Umair, head of the National Command and Operations Center, said Corona’s third wave was much longer than the previous two. Meanwhile, about 60 percent of patients are on oxygen support.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also spoke on the occasion. “Pakistan’s manufacture of this vaccine shows how strong the friendship between him and China is,” he said. Pakistan was the first to express confidence in China’s vaccine.