Pakistan News: “Arrest Masood Azhar until January 18”, what will Imran Khan do on order of the Pak court? – Masood Azhar to be arrested before Jan. 18, Pakistan Counterterrorism Court order to Imran Khan government

Lahore

Pakistan’s counterterrorism court ordered the arrest of international terrorist Masood Azhar by January 18. Masood Azhar Terror, the linchpin of Jaish-e-Mohammed, is wanted for funding. The arrest warrant for Azhar was issued by the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC).

Imran Khan’s concern has increased

Pakistan calls Masood Azhar disappeared from the start. While hiding in a safe place in his hometown of Bahawalpur. Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is also said to have hosted Masuz Azhar in his refuge. The concerns of the Imran Khan government have grown since this court order. If he has come out of the ISI’s hiding place, many countries around the world, including India, will demand that he be punished for terrorist acts.

Arrest order before January 18

In Saturday’s hearing, Judge Natasha Nasim Supra of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala, during Friday’s hearing, ordered the CTD to arrest Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, before January 18 and present it to court. Azhar faces charges of terrorist financing and dissemination of terrorist material.

Pakistan pretends to act against Jaish

Masood Azhar’s terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the terrorist attack on Pulwama. After which, due to growing international pressure, the Pakistani government arrested more than 100 members of the terrorist organization, including the kingpin son and brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed. The government has also taken control of properties, madrasas and mosques in Jaish-e-Mohammed, Jamaat ud Dawa from the mastermind of the Mumbai Hafiz Saeed terrorist attacks and the Falahi Insaniyat Foundation.

Masood Azhar is the mastermind of Pulwama’s attack

After the Pulwama terrorist attack in India in February 2019, police in Pakistan’s Punjab province launched a campaign against Tater Financing and arrested six JEM activists in Gujranwala in the case. A large amount of cash was collected from these terrorists. Gujranwala is located approximately 130 km from Lahore.

Most wanted Masood Azhar, Lakhvi and Hafiz imprisoned, why is Pakistan so much fun?

Global terrorist declared in 2019

The United Nations declared Azhar a global terrorist in May 2019 as a result of India’s efforts. China finally had to stop its efforts to prevent this terrorist from being on the blacklist. Azhar was released by India in 1999 in exchange for the release of passengers from the Indian Airlines IC-814 plane hijacked by terrorists. After his release, he formed a terrorist organization called Jaish-e-Mohammed and carried out several terrorist attacks in India.