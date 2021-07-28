Pakistan News: “Azam Khan” also in Pakistan, Commissioner announces missing pet dog over loudspeaker, door-to-door search – watch video

islamabad

When Uttar Pradesh State Minister Azam Khan’s buffalo went missing, police and administration went door to door looking for it. Today, a similar incident also occurred in Pakistan’s neighboring country India. The companion dog of the Gujranwala commissioner, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman, went missing on Tuesday and the entire government apparatus was deployed to find him. Police conducted door-to-door searches and the dog was reported missing over the loudspeaker.

The commissioner of Gujranwala used a rickshaw and announced through the loudspeaker the disappearance of his dog in the street and the locality and informed him. Not only that, he asked his subordinates to bring the dog at all costs. Not only that, local police and administration officials were removed from their posts and sent to search for the dog.

The commissioner was deeply saddened by the loss of his companion dog and ordered officers to recover his dog the same day. According to sources, the commissioner’s companion dog costs 4 lakh Pakistani rupees. Not only that, employees stationed at the Commissioner’s residence were berated for how the dog got lost while they were there.

The video of this search for the dog has now gone viral on social networks. The commissioner warned that if a dog is found, he must return it immediately, failing which strict action will be taken against it. On this viral video, an Indian user tweeted: “Until now, we used to understand that this nonsense only happens in our country, but you are also ahead of us.”