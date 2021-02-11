Pakistan News: Babur Cruise Missile: Pakistan’s 450 km contaminated Babur missile, praised Imran Khan – Pakistan tests Babur cruise missile, range and specifications in Hindi

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday successfully tested a Babar surface-to-surface cruise missile capable of penetrating targets up to 450 km. The country tested the missile for the third time in the past three weeks. The military said in a statement that the Babar missile is capable of penetrating land and sea targets with complete accuracy. The missile was fired from a state-of-the-art multi-tube test vehicle.

The statement said the Babar cruise missile is capable of reaching 450 kilometers. Senior scientists and defense officers were also present during the test. He praised the standards of training and operational readiness of the military strategic force. The military said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat congratulated the personnel who participated in the successful test of the missile.

This is the third successful test in the past three weeks. Earlier on February 3, the Pakistani military tested a surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of reaching 290 kilometers of nuclear capacity. Pakistan tested the Shaheen-III, a ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, on January 20. This missile can hit targets up to 2,750 km.