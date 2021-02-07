World

Pakistan News: Child pornography gang erupted in Pakistan, two accused arrested – two arrested for being linked to child pornography gang in Pakistan

The Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency arrested two people suspected of belonging to the international “child pornography” gang. These arrests were made after receiving information from Italy via Interpol.

