Pakistan News: Famous Pakistani poet Nasir Turabi dies, ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’ identified in Ghazal – Famous Pakistani poet Nasir Turabi dies in India

Karachi

The famous Pakistani poet and writer Naseer Turabi, born in India, died in Karachi from a heart attack. He was 75 years old. The Dawn newspaper, while publishing the information on Monday, reported that Turabi, born June 15, 1945 in Hyderabad Deccan, had a wife and two sons in his family.

An accident happened in Karachi

According to the newspaper, he died of a heart attack in Karachi on Sunday evening. Turabi was delivered to the Wadi-e-Hussain cemetery on Monday. His father Allama Rashid Turabi was a well-known religious scholar who came to Pakistan after the partition in 1947 and settled in Karachi.

Ghazal was recognized by ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’

Naseer Turabi received his MA in Journalism from the University of Karachi in 1962. His famous compositions are also named after Ghazal ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’ which was later used as the music for the Pakistani soap opera Humsafar in 2011.