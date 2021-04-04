Pakistan News: Five Hafiz Saeed associates convicted of fundraising for Lashkar jailed for nine years – Hafiz Saeed’s five associates convicted of fundraising for Lashkar for nine years

Lahore

The Pakistani Counter-Terrorism Court sentenced five leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD), the organization behind the Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, for nine years after being convicted of raising funds for the activities terrorists from the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group. Is sentenced to. Three of the five convicted – Omar Bahadar, Nasrullah and Samiullah – were convicted for the first time. The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed down the sentence in a case registered by the Anti-Terrorism Department of the Punjab Police (CTD) for terrorist financing.

Two convicts – JUD spokesperson Yahaya Mujahid and senior leader Professor Zafar Iqbal – were also convicted in terrorist financing cases. ATC Lahore judge Ejaz Ahmad Battar on Saturday sentenced the five defendants to nine years’ imprisonment. The judge also sentenced Hafiz Abdullah Rahman Makki, brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, to six months’ imprisonment in the same case.

The CTD said: “The tribunal found the leaders of JUD / Lashkar-e-Taiba guilty of terrorist financing. They were illegally depositing funds for the banned organization (Lashkar-e-Taiba). The court also ordered the confiscation of properties that were made from donations collected to finance terrorism.

The JUD leaders were brought before the court in a high security context and the media were not allowed to cover the court proceedings during this time. It should be noted that the Punjab CTD filed 41 FIRs against leaders of Jud, including Saeed, 70. A decision was made in 37 of these cases.

ATC sentenced the founder of LeT Saeed to five years of terrorist financing for a total of 36 years, up to Section 11N of the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act. These sentences will go hand in hand, so he won’t will not have to stay in prison for long. He is currently being held in Kot Lakhpat Prison, Lahore with other Jud leaders.