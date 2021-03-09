Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s dishonest song goes viral on social media, watch the creativity of Pakistanis troubled by inflation – Imran Khan’s viral song on social media aap ne ghabrana nahin, inflation in Pakistan at a record level

Strong points:

In Pakistan, Imran Khan’s ‘Don’t Panic’ pillow kalam song goes very viral, due to rising inflation in Pakistan, food and gas prices too , of the Imran religion in Pakistan, and in the name of India’s protest by deceiving Islamabad

Inflation is rampant in Pakistan. The prices of flour, lentils and vegetables, and not just eggs and meat, are also touching the sky. The Pakistani public is feeling the heat of the gasoline price blaze on their foreheads. The situation even became such that Imran Khan had to dissolve the Mandi committees of many provinces. The Pakistani people, who have faced so many problems, now fiercely laugh at Imran Khan with his creativity.

A song is getting really fast on Pakistan’s social media. In which Imran Khan’s famous dialogue “Don’t panic” has been used repeatedly. In which the singer is very tight on the prices of flour, soap and sugar. From children’s fees to medicines and treatments, the Pakistani government has also been dragged out.

There was a fire in the price of chicken in Karachi-Lahore

According to the Pakistani ARY News report, the price of live chicken in Karachi has reached Rs 370 per kg and the price of meat has reached Rs 500. A large number of local buyers have expressed their anger at the price increase of chicken meat. While the price of chicken meat in Lahore would be Rs 365 per kg.

So the price of the chicken went up

A seller from Karachi said that the price of poultry and raw materials has increased due to the increase in the price of chicken meat. It also increased the cost of poultry products. We have to increase the price of meat to make up for our loss. Vendor associations have indicated that the price of the meat will be lower in the coming days. Many poultry production organizations are considering sourcing their products from outside.

Poor Pakistanis Don’t Even Eat Cock, Karachi Chicken Meat Price Over 500

Imran Khan fails to control inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) market committees to control rising inflation in the country. The decision was taken by Imran who chaired a meeting in Islamabad regarding price controls on essential commodities. In fact, there have been a lot of complaints of Miss Governance and corruption from these two states.

Pakistani stove can be turned off due to lack of LPG

Pakistan will face a serious gas crisis in January. Sui Northern, a gas supply company in Pakistan, will face gas shortages of 500 million standard cubic feet per day. Due to this huge gas shortage, the company will have no choice but to shut down the gas supply to the electricity sector. The Pakistani government of Imran Khan did not buy gas on time, which is now plaguing the people of the country.