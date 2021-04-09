Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s poor bend to China’s “ economic slavery ”, Pakistan IMF signs

Strong points:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s debt troubles do not appear to be abating Pakistan’s economic stability hinges on $ 11 billion in aid from China, IMF conditionally imposed Imran government to impose new tax equal to $ 600 billion rupees.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power promising not to take out loans abroad, does not appear to be facing any problems. Pakistan met a dozen conditions in six months under the IMF’s loan program, but the cash-strapped country’s economic stability still hinges on US $ 11 billion in aid from China.

The Express Tribune newspaper said on Friday that the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its staff-level report for a $ 6 billion loan program, said on Thursday that the Pakistani government had so far cut back October electricity prices at 5.65. per unit Or is preparing to increase by 36 percent.

Imran government to impose new tax equal to 600 billion rupees

According to the debt management plan, this increase will impose an additional burden of Rs 884 billion on consumers by June 2023. In addition, the government will levy a new tax equal to 1.1% of GDP or Rs 600 billion. under IMF conditions in June. These conditions are among the 11 actions that the government must complete by September of this year.

Despite the IMF’s help, Pakistan will depend heavily on China’s aid, the report says. Pakistan has $ 10.8 billion from the United Arab Emirates, $ 2.8 billion from the World Bank, $ 2.8 billion from the G20, $ 1.1 billion from the Asian Development Bank, with 10, $ 8 billion in aid from China to meet its financial needs. And a billion dollars will be needed from the Islamic Development Bank.