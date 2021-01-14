Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s ‘special’ will not be able to stop PTV chairman, Islamabad High Court – Pak High Court bans Imran’s narrow work as PTV head

Islamabad

A Pakistani High Court has banned the work of the President of Pakistan Television (PTV) on a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is described as a big setback for Imran Khan. Supreme Court attorney Siyasatdan and former TV host Naeem Bukhari were appointed to head the government TV station in November last year.

Imran was criticized on the date

The government has been criticized for benefiting the close associate of Imran Khan. A person named Arslan Farrukh challenged Bukhari’s appointment in the High Court in Islamabad. He argued that Bukhari’s appointment was in violation of several Supreme Court orders.

Court recognized violation of rules

A single bench of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Islamabad, Justice Athar Minallah, after hearing the arguments, said that Bukhari’s appointment was in violation of the Supreme Court ruling in 2018 in such a case. Judge Minallah said the cabinet had not made a clear decision on easing the age limit for Bukhari, 65.

He ordered the department to file an amended summary with the federal cabinet to review the previous ruling and postpone the hearing of the case for two weeks. Bukhari led Khan’s legal team in the Panama paper leak case.