Pakistan News: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Zaki-ur-Rahman Lakhvi Arrested in Terrorist Financing Case: Lashkar-e-Taiba Leader and Mumbai Attack Mastermind Zaki-ur- Rehman Lakhvi, arrested for terrorist financing

Islamabad

According to Pakistani media, the mastermind of the 11/26 attack in Mumbai and Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi have been arrested in the terrorist financing case. He was arrested in Punjab, Pakistan, for providing financial aid to terrorists. However, his arrest has nothing to do with the attack on Mumbai.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Department confirmed that Lakhvi had been arrested in Lahore. It is alleged that he used the funds found on behalf of the dispensary for terrorist activities. He was declared a terrorist internationally by the United Nations Security Council after the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Pakistan continues to cause drama

Pakistan continues to make such maneuvers to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In the name of action against terrorism, Islamabad has consistently claimed to act against terrorists. Earlier in November, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put the names of 11 terrorists involved in the Mumbai attack on the new most wanted list.

Mumbai Attack Brain

Let us tell you that on November 26, 2008, terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out attacks in many places in Mumbai at the instigation of the Pakistani army and the intelligence agency. About 155 people, including many foreigners, were killed in this terrorist attack. The mastermind of this attack is Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi who was released on bail after his arrest in Pakistan.

India has opened its pole

India told Pakistan that Pakistan only acted on 21 out of 27 points of the FATF action plan. 6 points were not elaborated. Pakistan is also known to harbor terrorist units and people and has taken no action against people like Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakirur Rahman Lakhvi of the UNSC.