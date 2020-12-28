Pakistan News: Mariam Nawaz recalls Pakistani army on Siachen-Kashmir, creating rowdy – Mariam Nawaz attacks on Pakistani army and Imran Khan, says to have won in Siachen and Kashmir

Strong points:

Rally of opposition parties to overthrow the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif attacked the Pakistani army following the defeat in Siachen-Kashmir.

In Pakistan, the united opposition constantly organizes large rallies to overthrow the Imran Khan government. Imran Khan is drowsy because of the millions of people who reach these gatherings. Meanwhile, during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Larkana, Sindh province on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz fiercely targeted the Pakistani army and Imran Khan. Maryam Nawaz fiercely attacked the Pakistani army for the defeats in Kashmir and Siachen.

Imran’s minister calls opposition a traitor

After which the minister of the Imran government, who came to the rescue, calls the opposition parties as traitors. Speaking on the language of Imran, Pakistani Badbole Minister Sheikh Rashid called on the opposition, especially Nawaz Sharif, to polish the shoes of former dictator general Ziaul Haq. He claimed that the Pakistani military had never been involved in the country’s politics before and never will be in the future. However, Sheikh Rashid himself used to criticize the Pakistani army while in opposition before the defections.

What did Maryam Nawaz say

Pakistan Muslim League President Maryam Nawaz fiercely attacked the Pakistani military and ISI in her speech. He said that when the country’s political parties started to keep their promises, some forces (the Pakistani military and the ISI), which were known to be divided and dominated, started to stir. We then saw Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja, the former ISI chief, create a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Imran Khan’s party) by collecting political waste.

The army broke the country and lost Siachen-Kashmir

He added that when politicians in the country were sentenced to death and questions were raised about their character, some people violated the oath to break up the country and the constitution, lost Siachen and Kashmir, meddled in politics. He also committed many serious crimes. These people have not been held responsible to date.

PTI dances at the request of the ISI and the army

Maryam said that at the request of the Pakistani military and the ISI, Imran Khan’s party has been used in dharna and conspiracy against the elected government. But remember, ideology cannot be hanged or banished. Attacking former President General Pervez Musharraf, Maryam Nawaz said no one had spoken about the country’s constitution and the assassin general of Benazir Bhutto. The court which sentenced Musharraf to death hanged itself.

