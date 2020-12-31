Pakistan News: Maulvi Mohammed Sharif, main accused of sabotage-arson in Hindu temple in Pakistan arrested

Strong points:

Police have already arrested 26 people, including the main defendant Maulvi Mohammad Sharif, the leader of the fundamentalist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Rehmat Salam Khattak, in the case of burning and demolition of a Hindu temple. Samadhi Islamabad

Police arrested the main defendant Maulvi Mohammad Sharif on Thursday for burning and breaking down a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The police had registered an FIR in this case against hundreds of unidentified people, including two local clerics from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulvi Mohammad Sharif and Maulana Faizullah.

Previously, as part of this attack on the Hindu temple, police raided many places throughout the night and made arrests. Post official Rahmatullah Khan said 26 people were arrested, including fundamentalist party leader Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Rahmat Salam Khattak, after the attack on the temple in Terry village in Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . A crowd led by supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazl ur Rehman group) protested against the temple expansion works and demolished the old structure as well as the newly constructed construction works.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Lal Chand Malhi strongly criticized the attack

The incident has been condemned by human rights activists and the Hindu minority community. Pakistan’s Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi strongly criticized the attack. He said that some people carry out such anti-social activities to discredit Pakistan, which the government will not tolerate at all.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmud Khan, called the attack on the temple an “unfortunate incident” and ordered the immediate arrest of those involved. Khan is committed to protecting places of worship from such incidents.

The tomb of the Hindu religious leader is in the temple premises

Hindu community leader Peshawar Aaron Sarab Diyal said the temple complex has the tomb of a Hindu religious leader and that Hindu families across the country visit this tomb every Thursday. He said the incident hurt the feelings of the Hindu community and the Islamic Ideology Council should take note. Diyal said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is talking about promoting tourism in religious places, but minority places of worship in the country are not safe. The Hindu community is the largest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 7.5 million Hindus live in Pakistan, but the community claims that more than 90 Hindu lakh live in the country. The majority of Hindus in Pakistan live in Sindh province.