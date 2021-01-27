Pakistan News: Pakistan Airlines PIA pilot saw UFO, said – light was emitting – pia pilot sees very bright UFO over Pakistan, says could be station space or an artificial planet

Pakistan International Airlines pilot claims to have seen a UFO while flying from Karkachi to Lahore. The pilot was seen glowing in the sky.

A Pakistani pilot claimed to have spotted a UFO during the flight. The pilot of Pakistan’s official airline PIA says he saw a very bright UFO in the sky while on a domestic flight. Geo News quoted the Pakistani pilot as saying that the UFO appeared to him near Rahim Yar Khan during his flight from Lahore to Karachi. The pilot also recorded video of the incident.

Pilot said – UFO was bright

The pilot said the UFO was very bright despite the sunlight. The report cites sources as saying that the sight of such a bright object during the day is a very rare event. According to the pilot, the thing he saw shining in the sky was not a planet, but could be a space station or an artificial planet.

Many citizens of Rahim Yar Khan also made videos

Besides the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also saw and filmed this dazzling UFO. PIA spokesman said the pilot spotted the UFO on January 23 during a flight from Karachi to Lahore. The incident took place around 4 p.m. The spokesperson said it cannot be said for sure if it was a UFO or something like that.

Already, allegations have been made about aliens and UFOs

The Pakistani pilot’s claim has once again intensified speculation about the existence of foreigners in the world. Ished, called the “father of satellite programs” of Israel, also claimed that Elias lives on Earth and has established his base on Mars. Not only that, aliens have made deals with America and Israel and President Donald Trump is aware of that as well. Even before the Israeli scientist, there were numerous claims around the world about the arrival and life of UFOs and extraterrestrials on Earth.

Pretend to see UFOs in these air bases in America

In addition to Area 51, extraterrestrials have reportedly been seen at several US Air Force bases. UFOs have been spotted on multiple occasions at New Mexico-based Holloman Air Force Base. In 1950, electronic engineer Cliff Booth claimed that he and another man photographed a cigar-shaped UFO. A report released by the US government admitted that guards spotted Alien in 1980 at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

The rumor of jamming Radar was also spread

At the same time, the radar was blocked by something unknown in this area for about six hours. 29 Palm (29 Palms) is a city in California. There have been numerous flights since the 1950s. In May 2019, insect-like UFOs were reportedly seen hovering over the city of 29 Palm. Major George Filer, a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, has investigated aliens and UFOs for nearly six decades.

