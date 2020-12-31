Pakistan News: Pakistan: Sabotage, arson, 26 radical arrests in Hindu temple, Supreme Court in action – Pakistan’s Karak Hindu temple destroys many radical Islamic arrests Supreme Court takes note

Islamabad

26 people were arrested by police for torching and breaking down a religiously led Hindu temple of fundamentalists in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As part of the attack, police raided numerous locations throughout the night and made arrests. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has also learned of the temple demolition and will hear the case on January 5. On the other hand, this attack was severely criticized by the Hindu community in Pakistan and demanded strict action from the Imran government.

The burning of the temple of the Hindu saint Paramhans Ji Maharaj took place in the Teri region of the Karak district. People from the Hindu community of Sindh often come here to worship. Local police say they have detained at least 26 people. Other raids are still underway to stop the crowd stirring people. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the attack took place when members of the Hindu community were granted permission to repair the temple.

This temple, built before 1920, is a historic place of worship

A local resident who witnessed this unfortunate incident said: “More than a thousand people led by former locals of a religious party protested and demanded the removal of the Hindu shrine.” He said, ‘They gathered outside the temple, gave a speech … then walked over to the temple and attacked it.’ This temple, built before 1920, was a historic place of worship. Another local resident said: “The crowd set it on fire before they vandalized the temple.” The house under construction of a Hindu community was also damaged.

Residents said residents of neighboring villages announced a protest calling for the removal of the Hindu temple, but police did not take it seriously. In a disturbing video posted to social media, scores of protesters were seen demolishing the temple walls. Karak District Police officials confirmed the incident. Irfanullah, a policeman from Karak district, said: “People had called for a protest, but they were confident it would be peaceful. However, the Maulvi provoked the crowd, after which they attacked the shrine.

Second attack on a Hindu temple

Irfanullah said, “The temple guards had secretly captured a house near the temple. Protesters were against its construction as they said the temple was being expanded. He said there were no Hindus in the area. “The crowd damaged the house under construction, also causing damage to the nearby temple,” he said. This is the second time that the sanctuary has been attacked. It was demolished in 1997 and then rebuilt in 2015 by order of the Supreme Court.