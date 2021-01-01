Pakistan News: Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese model of poverty reduction: Imran read praise from China

Islamabad

Praising China’s development model, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said his government wanted to learn lessons from China’s industrial development to accelerate economic growth and eradicate poverty. Imran Khan said in a program while reading verses from the Chinese Tariff that if we can learn from any country in the world, then it is China. Its development model is best suited to Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the speed with which China has developed over the past 30 years is something we can learn from. Khan said China has proven that reducing poverty is real development. He said, “The way it industrialized, created special export zones, got investments from abroad and used them to increase its exports … as a result, China increased its wealth”. He said that China used the money to lift its people out of poverty … There is no such example in history.

China says poverty in all counties is over

China said last month that poverty in all counties in the world’s most populous country has been eradicated. Imran did not stop there, he said that (his) government had created special economic zones to attract and relocate sugar industries so that they could export their products from Pakistan. He said the new year will be a year of economic growth as the country moves in the right direction. He said: “Our exports are growing compared to our competitors, so Pakistan is going in the right direction.”