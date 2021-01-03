Pakistan News: Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said complaints will be lodged in 72 hours against those making derogatory remarks about the Pakistani military: Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said lawsuits against those who made derogatory remarks about the Pakistani military within 72 hours will be filed

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s stern warning to opposition parties protesting in Pakistan will be delivered within 72 hours against people using foul language against the armed forces: Sheikh Rashid said a day before PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman Tha- The armed forces have taken the country hostage

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed issued a stern warning to opposition parties demonstrating in the country, saying complaints would be filed within 72 hours against those who make derogatory statements against the country’s military. country. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 opposition parties in Pakistan, has severely criticized the Pakistani military in recent months and its interference in political affairs.

The PDM alleges that the military appointed “puppet” Prime Minister Imran Khan to the post in a rigged election in 2018. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made a statement on Saturday in his hometown of Rawalpindi. The Express Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying: “Complaints will be filed in 72 hours against people who use foul language against the armed forces.”

The armed forces held hostage to the country: Maulana Fazlur Rahman

A day before that, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said the armed forces had taken the country hostage. PDM chief Fazlur Rahman said the stalemate within the PDM was wrong. He also said that the PDM was determined to rid the country of Imran Khan and his illegitimate government. He said on Friday that the opposition movement would now be not only against the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, but also against “its supporters”.