Pakistan News: Pakistani Tiktok star’s heart hits Bilawal Bhutto, expresses love on social media – Pakistani Tiktok star Hareem Shah expresses love for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan’s controversial Ticketcock star Harim Shah has now created a new row by revealing Pakistani People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as his sweetheart. Harim confessed his love for Bilawal Bhutto by sharing the video on the social media platform Instagram. This video of Harim Shah has since gone viral. Earlier, this Pakistani star from Tiktok made headlines by slapping Pakistani mufti Abdul Kavi and accusing him of having an indecent conversation with Imran Khan’s close minister, Sheikh Rashid. Harim also threatened to release Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video.

Harim once told Bilawal his love

According to Express News, in the video, the words of Kasam … by Harim Shah Pahado show Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s photo on mobile. She also repeatedly shows Bilawal’s photo to the camera with her heart. This video of him has since gone viral in Pakistan. Even earlier, Harim Shah expressed his love for Bilawal Bhutto at a press conference. Almost 50 lakh people follow Harit Shah’s Tiktok account.

Harim Shah will soon be seen in a web series

A few days ago it was reported that Harim Shah would soon be seen staring in a web series. It will be his first acting debut. Previously, he had been seen performing on Tiktok, Instagram and YouTube. The name of this web series is Raj which will appear on Urduflix. The series is written by Mansoor Saeed, while its director is Asad Ali Zaidi. As of yet, it’s unclear whether Harim Shah will be in the lead role or as a supporting actress on the show. Throughout the day, when Tiktok was banned for a few days in Pakistan, Harim Shah protested a lot.

This Harim Shah video has gone viral

Imran’s minister accused of indecent conversation

Harim Shah made headlines by making sensational allegations about Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. He shared a video on his social media in which Sheikh Rashid, then Pakistan’s Minister of Railways, was seen speaking to him. In this video chat, he allegedly accused Sheikh Rashid of doing obscene things. However, Harim later removed the video from his Instagram account and said some people were trying to discredit him. Sheikh Rashid is the same minister who threatened India with nuclear war.

Harim was embroiled in controversies by slapping Mufti

In January 2021, a video of Harim Shah went viral in which he was seen slapping Pakistan’s Mufti Abdul Qavi. He alleged that the incident occurred after Mufti made obscene comments about him during a conversation on a TV channel. On the other hand, Mufti categorically denied these claims. After this incident, Harim said I had no regrets. If a man like them is punished, there will be no rape in Pakistan.