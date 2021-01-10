Pakistan News: Will Pakistanis still live in darkness? Minister of Imran said – I don’t know why electricity was lost – power outage in Pakistan, restoration efforts underway after power grid outage, connection to Guddo thermal power plant

The shadowy darkness has yet to be overcome due to the power supply in Pakistan. The Imran Khan government itself does not know how much longer it will take to get rid of this big problem. After which, it is feared that the Pakistanis must be cut off in the dark tonight. Big cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan have been electrified since Saturday evening.

Pakistani minister does not know why electricity was lost

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Energy Minister Mohammad Ayub has yet to find out the reason for the country’s power outage. He hopes that by Sunday evening or Monday morning, power will be restored to most parts of the country. It is said that the failure of a power plant at Gudo Thermal Power Plant located in Sindh state led to a power failure in the country.

Did Guddu power station become the cause of Pakistan’s blackout

Energy Minister Mohammad Ayub said teams had been sent to the Guddu power plant for investigation. The investigation team saw nothing due to the dense fog last night. As the fog clears, it will be investigated to find out where the error occurred. Let us tell you that the power frequency fell from 50 to zero due to a technical fault at the Guddu plant at 11:41 p.m. on Saturday night.

What is the cascade effect? What causes the shutdown of the electrical network

Suddenly stopping power is called the cascade effect. Suddenly, the security system of a power plant begins to shut down. It’s like a blowing fuse. After which, the whole system must be reset manually. This process takes at least 12 to 24 hours. The power grid is said to be down in Pakistan, the engineering team is working day and night to improve it.

There is still darkness in many cities of Pakistan

Electricity supplies to cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Faisalabad have been fully or partially restored, but it will take some time for the situation to return to normal. Even now, there has been a dark shadow in many towns and villages in Pakistan due to the power cut off since Saturday evening.