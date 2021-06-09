pakistan north korea china link: Pakistan increases its nuclear missile force with Kim Jong Un? Secrets Augmented by Voyage of 1,718 Ships – Pakistan Increases Nuclear Missile Power With North Korea and China Threat to India

islamabad

Pakistan’s friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong, armed with nuclear bombs and super destructive missiles, continues to grow. China is playing the role of a strong link in this infamous friendship between North Korea and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Indian security agencies say 1,718 North Korean ships have made secret visits to many countries around the world in the past three years. In such a situation, it is increasingly suspected that North Korea is helping Pakistan with long-range missile technology and nuclear bomb-making technology.

This apprehension arises as the autoclave was recovered by Indian investigative agencies from a Chinese ship Dai Cui Yun last year at the port of Kandla in Gujarat. Autoclaves are used to increase the firepower of missiles. It was found in the investigation that the Chinese vessel was going to the port of Karachi in Pakistan by flight. According to the Zee News report, this autoclave was to be used for the Pakistani missile Shaheen.

The mystery tour of the North Korean ships of 1718

There have been reports in the past of arms and their technology being smuggled between North Korea-China-Pakistan. The creator of Pakistani nuclear weapons, AQ Khan, has been accused of supplying nuclear technology to North Korea. In such a situation, due to the mysterious visit of 1,718 ships from North Korea, it is increasingly doubtful that the two countries will help each other again on nuclear and missile technology.

The United States has also expressed concern over this movement of North Korean ships. It is not yet known how many of the 1,718 North Korean ships went to China or Pakistan and what cargo was loaded there. Earlier in June 2020, a German report said there was an alliance between China, Pakistan and North Korea on nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

Friendship aims to develop a new weapon system

China continues to send nuclear material to Pakistan via the Karakoram Highway. The German report said the purpose of this friendship is to complete the arsenal of weapons, increase their range, improve their capabilities and develop new weapon systems. These three countries are also trying to illegally obtain the necessary technology from Germany.