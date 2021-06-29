Pakistan nos on Taliban meeting in India: Pakistan furious when India talks to Taliban, Imran national security adviser spits venom

Strong points:

Pakistan furious over talks between India and Taliban leaders over Afghanistan’s future

Pakistan has been stunned by talks between India’s Taliban leadership over the future of Afghanistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf has spat venom at India. He called India’s talks with the Taliban in Qatar “shameless”. Earlier, it was reported that Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had spoken with Taliban leaders twice in the Qatari capital in the past three weeks.

In a conversation with Pakistani television station Dawn News, Moeed said India has always supported the campaign against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Regarding Pakistan’s view on this meeting, he said, “I would like to ask on what moral basis did the senior Indian official convene a meeting with the Taliban there. Was he not ashamed?

Taliban told India, no one can change neighbors, we can live together

“This meeting is a shame and not a strategic gesture”

Pakistan’s national security adviser said: “The Indians want Taliban members killed in Afghanistan on a daily basis. Indians continue to pay for the campaign against the Taliban. Today they arrived there for talks. He said that this meeting of the Indian leader with the Taliban is a shame and not a strategic gesture. Moeed asserted that the Taliban leaders the Indian leader has met are not fools.

He said Pakistan was not worried about India meeting with the Taliban leadership as part of the US withdrawal. Moid said there were no behind-the-scenes talks with India. He said: “India has approached us to tell us that they want to mend the relationship and we have asked them to restore the situation in Kashmir as before August 2019. We are awaiting the response from India.

Indian officials pay “secret” visit to Doha

Earlier reports citing Qatari leaders said Indian officials made a “secret” visit to Doha to hold meetings with Taliban leaders there. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said India was in contact with “different factions” in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban have said they believe in living in peace with their Indian neighbor and other countries in the region. The Taliban have also said that no country can change its neighbor.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said these things in response to questions asked about India and Kashmir. Suhail Shaheen said: “Pakistan is our neighbor country. The two countries have a common history and values. India is also our regional country. No country can change its neighbor or its territory. We must certainly accept this reality and live in peaceful coexistence. It is in the best interests of all of us.