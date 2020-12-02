Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: China’s increased infiltration into PoK amid tension in Ladakh, hydropower project to be built on Jhelum river

Islamabad

To encircle India, Pakistan is giving more and more plans to its evergreen friend China in the occupied Pak Kashmir. In this series, the PoK government has partnered with the Chinese company and the local renewable energy company to build a hydroelectric project with a capacity of 700 MW at an estimated cost of 1.35 billion. dollars. The project is part of the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese bank will finance the project

According to information published in the Dawn newspaper on Wednesday, Chinese group Gezhouba and local partner Larab Group are partners in Azad Pattan’s hydropower project on the Jhelum River in Pakistan’s instrument district PoK. According to the report, the Development Bank of China, the Construction Bank of China, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Bank of China will provide group financing for the project.

Agreement between Chinese and Pakistani officials

Pok Zafar Mahmood Khan Energy Secretary, Managing Director of Azad Pattan Power Private Limited, Lee Shiyoto was signed on Tuesday to implement the project and use water in the project. It should be mentioned that under the CPEC, Gwadar port in China in Pakistan is connected with Xinjiang province. This is an ambitious project by Chinese President Xi Jinpingg.

India expressed strong objection to CPEC

India strongly objected to CEPEC’s pleading to POK. The Foreign Ministry said this year that Pakistan has been informed that all of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, is an integral part of India and that (Pakistan) should immediately leave the illegally occupied territory. .