Pakistan of the FATF will be blacklisted or will remain on the gray list Will be decided today in plenary meeting: the FATF will be blacklisted or will remain on the gray list Imran Khan’s “ new Pakistan ” will be decided today

Pakistan of the FATF will be blacklisted or will remain on the gray list Will be decided today in plenary meeting

Pakistan, which fueled terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will remain on the gray list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) or be blacklisted, that will be decided today. The FATF plan meeting continues and tonight’s decision will be decided on Pakistan’s future around 9 p.m. Indian time. It is said that at this meeting, Pakistan could declare to remain on the gray list until June.

According to sources, Pakistan’s blacklist is also being discussed at this FATF meeting. Although his chances are less. Seeing the same danger, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is now looking at his bosses to China, Turkey and Malaysia, which may prevent him from being blacklisted. According to the report of the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Pakistan could remain in the gray list of the FATF.

Ahead of the FATF meeting, Pakistan claimed to have made considerable progress in reducing terrorist financing, but FATF member countries disagree with its view. Not only that, now Pakistani authorities say that even though it is very good with Pakistan, it will remain on the gray list until June.

Pakistan expects help from China, Turkey and Malaysia

The decision on Pakistan’s future will be given by the President of the FATF on February 25 after a 4-day virtual meeting. According to the latest FATF update, Pakistan has made efforts to end money laundering. However, experts believe that these Pakistani efforts are insufficient. It is said that this meeting will also be considered for Pakistan’s blacklist.

Due to China, Turkey and Malaysia, Pakistan is less likely to be blacklisted, but the pressure on it will increase further. On the other hand, apart from France, many other European countries admitted that Pakistan did not fully respect all the points of the action plan prescribed by the FATF. Not only that, America is also worried about the release of Imran Khan’s Daniel Pearl killers.

The FATF graylisted Pakistan in June 2018. The FATF called on Islamabad to implement an action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019. However, this period was subsequently extended due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the plenary session of the FATF will be held in Paris from February 22 to February 25 during which the issues of various countries including Pakistan on the gray list will be considered and a decision will be taken at the end of the process. the meetings.

FATF wants action against Masuz Azhar and Hafiz Saeed

At the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan would continue on its gray list until February 2021 because it failed to meet six of the 27 global money laundering and terrorist financing monitoring obligations. According to him, this also included action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists – Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed. Azhar and Saeed are the most wanted terrorists for their involvement in several terrorist acts in India, including the 11/26 terrorist attack in Mumbai and the terrorist attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. last year.