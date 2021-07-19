Pakistan on S Jaishankar FATF: Pakistan furious at S Jaishankar FATF statement says it exposes India’s true colors

Strong points

Pakistan has a zest for Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s statement regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan condemned Jaishankar’s statement saying it showed India’s true colors. He also said that this statement also proves Pakistan’s assertion that India is playing a negative role in the FATF. Earlier, Foreign Minister Jaishankar said that it is thanks to the efforts of the Modi government that Pakistan remains on the FATF gray list.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafiz said his country continues to tell the international community that India is politicizing the FTF. At the same time, it weakens the process of the world institution. He asserted that Pakistan is making serious efforts to realize the FTF action plan, but India is questioning our efforts in a reprehensible manner.

“Pakistan to take statement to FATF”

Zahid said Pakistan will take the Indian Foreign Minister’s statement to the FATF. Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that as a result of the efforts of the Modi government, Pakistan was put on the FATF gray list. Pakistan remains in the eyes of the FATF and is on the watch list for failing to take action against UN-designated terrorists. The foreign minister also said that the Modi government has told the world that India will not be pressured by China.

Addressing a training program for BJP leaders, S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India had given China an “appropriate response” to the CLA violations. He said the terrorists from Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been banned by the United Nations due to India’s efforts. Jaishankar said: “The FATF monitors terrorist financing and tackles the black money that supports terrorism. Because of us, Pakistan is in the eyes of the FATF and has been kept on the gray list. We were able to put pressure on Pakistan and the point is that Pakistan’s behavior has changed because there has been pressure from India in various ways.