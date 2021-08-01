Pakistan over India Presidency of the United Nations Security Council: Pakistan furious with India becomes President of the United Nations Security Council China is too worried

Strong points

India’s coronation as President of the United Nations Security Council, the most powerful body in the Mayislamabad world

India’s crowning as president of the world’s most powerful body, the United Nations Security Council, has heated Pakistan. Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Saturday expressed hope that India will act impartially during her tenure. Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said we hope India will adhere to the relevant rules and standards during her tenure.

India is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and has a two-year term. India took over the presidency of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday. India’s mandate will last for one month. The presidency of the Security Council changes every month based on the English alphabet. India became a member of the Security Council on January 1, 2021 and will have the opportunity to become president twice during his tenure.

No one will be able to discuss the Kashmir issue for a month.

The Pakistani spokesperson said: “Since India has assumed this position, we would like to remind it once again to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. You might as well say that India has become president of the Security Council at a time when the Taliban are committing bloody violence in Afghanistan with the support of Pakistan. His battle with the Afghan army continues.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, being president of India means that Pakistan will not be able to discuss the Kashmir issue in the Security Council for a month. For this reason, Pakistan is reluctant to become President of India. Pakistan strongly opposes the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Not only that, foreign forces will return from Afghanistan within a month and in such situation there may be many important developments regarding Afghanistan.

India to crack down on China, Pakistan in Security Council

India can defeat the nefarious actions of Pakistan, the Taliban and China through the Security Council. Pakistan has always opposed India’s presence in Afghanistan. More importantly, the “work program” that India has drawn up over the next month in office includes the crackdown on China and Pakistan. India will discuss counterterrorism operations and maritime maritime security. They are sure to anger Pakistan and China.