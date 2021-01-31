Pakistan Oxford Vaccine: Pakistan will wait for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine via COVAX: Waiting for Pakistan for Corona virus vaccine via Covax

Islamabad

Pakistan, under the tsunami of patients suffering from the Corona virus, will have to wait until March for the vaccine. Thanks to the Covax initiative of the World Health Organization, 6 million doses will be delivered to the neighboring country in February. Significantly, the AstraZeneca vaccine Pakistan hopes to obtain is produced by the Serum Institute of India in India.

While waiting for the Chinese vaccine too

Pakistani Planning and Development Minister Asad Omar said a letter had been received from WHO. He is expected to receive a total of 17 million doses in the first half of 2021. Asad reported that the country decided to join Kovacs about 8 months ago. On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s special assistant also said that with 70 doses of AstraZeneca, 5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine SinoPharm will also be available for free.

Vaccination will start in Pakistan from next week and vaccination will first be given to frontline health workers. In addition to Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm in Russia, Sputnik-V from Russia has also been approved.

What is COVAX?

The Kovacs facility is a worldwide collaboration with the Corona vaccine. Its objective is to develop the development and production of vaccines and to reach everyone. This collaboration is led by Gavi. Gavi is an alliance of Innovation in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and WHO. Once the Corona vaccine is ready, the Covax facility will work to reach its member countries. It aims to deliver 200 million doses to its member countries by the end of 2021.

Symbolic image