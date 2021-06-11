Pakistan Passes ICJ Bill Ordinance 2020 Kulbhushan Jadhav Can Now Appeal Against Conviction: Pakistan Bowing To International Court, Kulbhushan Jadhav Can Appeal, Will India Return?

Strong points:

Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, who faces the death penalty in Pakistan, is relieved. Yielding to pressure from the International Court of Justice, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, approved a bill allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal to higher courts. Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by the military court, did not have the right to appeal. On this point, the International Court of Justice reprimanded Pakistan.

In this bill, more powers were given to review and reconsider the death penalty in accordance with the ruling of the International Court. Experts say there could be a possibility that Kulbhushan Jadhav will be returned to India if he appeals to Pakistan’s high courts. Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured in Balochistan in 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court the same year for espionage. India rejected Pakistan’s request and said Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Approval of the creation of a permanent committee of 21 members

India said Kulbhushan Jadhav runs his business in Iran. The International Court of Justice suspended Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence in 2018. The National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, on Thursday approved the formation of a 21-member standing committee. Its name is the International Court of Justice Act. Once this law is enacted, it will be applicable to all of Pakistan. Previously, the Government of Pakistan had also issued an order in accordance with the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

Previously, the Pakistani government had continuously asked India to appoint a lawyer. The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) during the hearing of the case had asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach India to appoint a lawyer and dispel India’s misunderstanding on the jurisdiction of the trial of this court in the matter. Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zaheed Hafeez Chaudhry said in this case: “We once again called on India to cooperate with the Pakistani court by appointing a lawyer in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to that the order of the International Court in this matter be fully implemented. be made effective.

“Pakistan should give Jadhav a platform to appeal verdict”

Jadhav, 50, a retired Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism. As a result, India seized the International Court of Justice and challenged Pakistan’s denial of consular access and the death penalty. The International Court of Justice in The Hague said in July 2019 that Pakistan should “effectively review and re-examine” Jadhav’s conviction and sentence and also grant consular access to India without delay. The International Court of Justice, in its ruling, said Pakistan should provide Jadhav with an appropriate forum to appeal the military tribunal’s ruling.