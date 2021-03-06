Pakistan PMAN Confidence Vote: Pakistan Imran Khan’s Supporters Harass Former Prime Minister Outside Parliament: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Supporters Outside Parliament Harass Opposition Leaders

Strong points:

Imran Khan was in the majority in Parliament, the opposition parties boycotted the session. Meanwhile, the opposition press conference outside Parliament mingled with pro-opposition leaders in Islam.

Imran Khan arrived in Pakistan’s parliament on Saturday to face a vote of confidence in the government. He had declared a vote of confidence after being defeated in the Senate election. However, the opposition parties boycotted him. Inside the parliament, as Imran prepared for the vote, a press briefing was taking place outside, targeted by supporters of Imran’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Inside Parliament, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi cast a vote of confidence in the government for which President Arif Alvi has called a session. During this period, supporters shouted slogans against opposition leaders gathered in front of Parliament. Even bad behavior with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N leaders.

Outside Parliament, PMLN leader Ehsan Iqbal was targeted and hit a shoe that hit his head. However, he did not react to this and continued to greet his supporters.

A day before the government majority was discussed, the opposition coalition announced on Friday that it would boycott the confidence vote and claimed that their candidate’s victory in the senatorial elections was a ‘motion of censure’ against the Prime Minister. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman said no member of the opposition would attend the National Assembly session to be held on Saturday in which Prime Minister Khan will call for a vote of confidence.

PDM candidate and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated Pakistan’s ruling candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abdul Hafiz Sheikh in the senatorial elections on Wednesday in a close contest. It was a major setback for Khan, who campaigned privately for Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh. Rahman said Gilani’s victory was “a motion of no confidence in itself against Khan”.

Ruckus in front of the Pakistani parliament