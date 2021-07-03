Pakistan Relations with the United States: Pakistani army chief says Imran Khan has forged strong relations with the United States: Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asks Imran Khan to strengthen ties with the United States

Islamabad

These days, we see the Pakistani prime minister siding with China in everything. Imran’s love for China has grown so much that he openly insults America. A few days ago, he had created a row by saying “Absolutely not” over the question of giving an air base to America in Pakistan. Now the Pakistani military has bluntly told Imran Khan that he should establish good relations with America as well.

Army chief Pak and ISI chief advocated

Recently, appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security of the Pakistani Parliament, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid pleaded for healthy relations with the Pakistani Army. America. Some lawmakers who attended the meeting stressed that military and intelligence leaders stressed that ties with China are strong and cannot be sacrificed. At the same time, Pakistan must maintain a healthy relationship with America.

Talked about Pakistan’s strategic challenges

The meeting held on Thursday continued late into the night. During this meeting, the army and the ISI presented their position on the situation after America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, developments in Jammu and Kashmir, relations with China and America. The two bodies also briefed the deputies on the strategic challenges facing the country and the internal security situation.

Concerns over Indo-American relations

Concerns were also expressed at this meeting about the growing strategic ties between India and America. The Pakistani army chief said India was strengthening its ties with the United States through several bilateral and multilateral agreements. That is why General Bajwa called on Pakistan to maintain healthy relations with America. Pakistan is also concerned about the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The Pakistani military has said its influence over the Taliban is limited.

Army chief warns of fate of Pakistan

The leaders were also informed at this meeting that outside forces are increasing their influence in the country. The rise of terrorism in Balochistan and the attack in Lahore last week stem from this. In the coming days, the International Monetary Fund could increase the pressure on Pakistan. In addition, efforts can be made to target China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. There was further concern that there was an attempt to intimidate Pakistan’s foreign investors.