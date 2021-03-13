Pakistan Senate President Election Result: Imran Khan’s ‘New Pakistan’ Even After Majority Opposition Candidate Loses, Raging Bilawal Bhutto – Pakistan PDM Yousuf Raza Gilani Loses Election Bilawal Bhutto promises to challenge Senate Speaker’s result

Strong points:

Imran Khan’s candidate Sadiq Sanjrani won the election for President of the Senate. Sadiq defeated former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, although he lost due to alleged unrest after his victory, despite losing more United Opposition MPs. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto rages in Islamabad

PTI candidate from Imran Khan’s party, Sadiq Sanjrani, won the election for president of the Senate, the upper house of the Pakistani parliament. Sadiq defeated former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. While Prime Minister Imran Khan received great relief after the victory in the presidential election of the Senate, the opposition received a shock. PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto was furious at the defeat even after the united opposition had more Senate MPs and accused the election official of wrongly overturning 7 votes.

Bilawal Bhutto criticized the election results on Friday after the defeat of PPP leader Gilani. He said he would challenge this election result in the High Court. Former Prime Minister Gilani said 7 votes were declared illegal by the election official in an illegal and partisan manner. All these 7 votes were in favor of Geelani. Gilani received 42 votes in the election, while PTI leader Sadiq received 48 votes.

Imran Sarkar spied on Pakistani MPs’ vote, heckling on intelligence camera

Despite his majority in the upper house, he had to face defeat.

If 7 more votes had been added to Geelani he would have won but the election official declared him invalid. The election results are a setback for the common opposition which had to face defeat despite a majority in the upper house. A total of 98 senators voted in the election. According to the Dawn newspaper, the opposition contested the election results when it was announced that seven votes in favor of the opposition candidate Geelani had been rejected.

At the same time, President Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah rejected his objection, saying that seven votes were rejected because they were not stamped. A vote was rejected because it was in favor of both candidates. The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement nominated Geelani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari as president and vice-president respectively. The government had already announced that outgoing President Sanjrani would be its candidate for another term.

Watch: Pakistani army wants to kill Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan, warns Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Khan nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the post of Vice President. Hidden cameras and microphones were found at a polling station. The opposition described it as a “Watergate” case. According to the Constitution, senatorial elections are held by secret ballot. The opposition indirectly pointed the finger at the country’s spy agency for this work and it was said that Sanjrani was allegedly backed by the military establishment.

Out of a total of 100 votes in the Upper House, 98 votes were cast.

A day before the vote, Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf swore its senators on the Koran to vote for sanjrani. A senator boycotted the election, saying neither the government nor the opposition deserved their vote. Sanjrani was sworn in and then elected to the post of vice-president. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari was the opposition co-candidate while Mirza Mohammad Afridi was the ruling party’s candidate.

Afridi received 54 votes while Hyderi received 44 votes. Out of a total of 100 votes in the Upper House, 98 votes were cast and no votes were rejected. The opposition has 52 members in the upper house while the ruling coalition has 47 senators. Meanwhile, the opposition wrote a letter to the chairman of the council demanding that a Senate committee be formed to investigate the spy camera incident.