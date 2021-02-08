pakistan shah mahmood qureshi: viral video of pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Cake Fight: video of pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who once shouted at India, occasionally pissed off Pakistan against Saudi Arabia, is in the news again due to strange incidents. This time, a video of a fight between his supporters at Multan for a cake has surfaced on social media. In the video, Qureshi is seen cutting the cake and despite the corona virus outbreak, a huge crowd is also present.

According to reports, Qureshi has opened a road in Multan. To celebrate, a big cake has been prepared. The video shows Qureshi cutting a cake surrounded by supporters. After that, they turn around and the people behind them rust for the cake. Seeing the people, they plunder the cake with their hands full.

‘Loyalty’ in the multan logo

Qureshi is said to have considerable influence over Multan. However, there have been allegations against him that he has been running the Pir Muridi system for several decades. He has sworn allegiance to the people of Multan and calls himself Pir. Qureshi took the oath to the people. It is said that a haircut leads to atonement for ancient crimes. When this is done once, the swearing person is called a muride.

The video went viral

Last year, a video of him went viral on social media showing Pakistan’s foreign minister shaved the hair of women and girls. It was clearly visible in the video that women were forced to have their hair cut to show their loyalty to Qureshi. Not only that, the women had to give Qureshi silver and gold in return. The looting of women in the name of religion has become a topic of discussion throughout Pakistan.