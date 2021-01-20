pakistan shaheen 3 missile: pakistan tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile Shaheen-3: pakistan tests the nuclear power of the shaheen 3 missile

Strong points:

Pakistan has tested its missile at longer range. Shaheen-3, with a test range of 2,750 km, can successfully transport a tested weapon with solid fuel missile capability to reach Mumbai, Andaman and Nicobar.

Pakistan has successfully tested its Shaheen-3 surface-to-surface missile. The missile has a range of 2,750 km, equipped with a nuclear charge capability. This distance is sufficient to target Chennai in India. After successful trials, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the scientists and engineers.

Longer range missile

The missile design and technique were tested during this test. It is one of Pakistan’s solid fuel ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Its first test was in 2015. It is reported to have the highest range of any missile system in Pakistan. Previously tested Shaheen-1 has the ability to strike up to 900 km away while Shaheen-2 can strike 1500 km with nuclear weapons.

Designed out of fear of India

Pakistan reportedly began stealth work on the Shaheen-3 when the Indian Agni-3 missile broke. Agni-3 has a range of 3,500 km. Even its aim was to target not only the Indian mainland but also the Andaman and Nicobar Islands so that India could not use its military base.

