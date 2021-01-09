Pakistan Should Hold Lakhvi Responsible For Mumbai Attack, Says US

Strong points:

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Operation Lakhvi Condemned for Terrorist Financing

The United States said on Saturday it was excited by the conviction of Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi by a Pakistani court on terrorist financing charges. He also said Pakistan should also hold him responsible for his involvement in several terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attack in 2008.

A Pakistani counterterrorism court on Friday sentenced the mastermind of the Mumbai Lakhvi attack to 5 years in prison in a terrorist financing case amid mounting international pressure on Pakistan to punish terrorists roaming free in Pakistan. Reacting to the court’s ruling, the South and Central Asia Office of the US State Department tweeted, “We are delighted with the conviction of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

However, its crimes are far more terrible than the financing of terrorism. Pakistan should be held responsible for its involvement in the terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks. India criticized Pakistan on Friday after Lakhvi was sentenced to jail by a Pakistani court on terrorist financing charges, saying it had become commonplace for Pakistan to “hold a grudge” ahead of important international meetings.

India said these steps make it clear that Pakistan wants to show itself in action ahead of the FATF plenary meeting in February 2021 and the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APJG) meeting.