Pakistan Sindh Assembly Video: Leaders of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party Fight Inside Sindh Assembly

Fighting in Sindh Assembly in Pakistan: Imran Party leaders clash in rebellion; rebels deal with different leaders in senatorial elections

Leaders of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party clashed in the Sindh Assembly in Pakistan. The situation was so out of control that the leaders were seen fighting from top to bottom. Many videos inside the assembly are going viral on social media. The case was linked to the election of the Senate.

In fact, the party’s three MPs, Aslam Abroo, Shaharyar Shar and Karim Baksh Gabol, had announced that they would vote in the Senate elections on their own terms. Angry leaders of the PTI candidates who did not vote, the three leaders were labeled rebels and attacked them as soon as they entered the assembly.

The PPP leaders also came forward to separate the clashing leaders and the case continued. It is visible in the video that all the heckling took place inside the rally. Even the mob shoots down a leader. During this time, many MPs got up and walked out, but the angry leaders continued to shoot at each other.

According to Geo News, Abro has alleged that Senate candidacy tickets have been sold and he does not agree with the election of Saifullah Abro and Faisal Vavada. He made it clear that he would not vote along the party line.