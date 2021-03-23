Pakistan Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa, wife Sarina Isa, moves SC against Fawad Chaudhry

Strong points:

Fawad Chaudhary’s statement against the judge became a hug to himself. Sareena, wife of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, has now reached the Supreme Court, he has filed a petition to bring contempt of Fawad action in Islamabad.

Pakistani Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, who spat poison at India, has now become a sore throat against a judge. Sarina, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, has now reached the Supreme Court and has filed a petition to bring contempt of court action against Fawad Chaudhary. Previously, Fawad Chaudhary had called Judge Isa a pending judge and challenged him to stand for election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sleazy Fadwad Chaudhary recently said in his tweet that he was listening to the speech by a Supreme Court trial judge (Judge Isa) this week. If I answer, lectures will begin, ranging from sadness to humiliation. The Pakistani minister said: “Sir, if you like politics like your godfather Iftikhar Chaudhary (former chief justice), resign and contest the election of corporator. You will know both your popularity and your acceptance.

“ Secret cameras installed inside the courtroom ”

Judge Isa’s wife Sarina said Fawad Chaudhary’s tweet confirmed secret cameras were installed inside the courtroom. The reason behind this is that even after being absent from the hearing, Fawad Chaudhary listens to all the conversations that take place there. She insisted that her husband is still a Supreme Court judge, not a court judge.

Sarina said in her petition that by calling Judge Isa a trial or a judge, the minister insulted Pakistan’s Supreme Court and a sitting judge. He also objected to the word godfather in his petition and said that this word is used to refer to criminal groups and mafia bosses, which is very derogatory.