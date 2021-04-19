Pakistan travel ban: Pakistan bans travel from India for 2 weeks amid record COVID-19 cases: Pakistan halts travel from India for two weeks due to increase in Kovid cases -19

Strong points:

Pakistan imposes travel ban due to growing Corona case in India. No Indian will be able to travel to Pakistan for the next two weeks. The Chinese do not have to go to Pakistan. Corona Test Islamabad

Pakistan has decided to ban the arrival of passengers from India for two weeks due to a record increase in Kovid-19 cases. According to data from the Indian Union Health Ministry, the total number of Kovid-19 cases in India has exceeded the figure of 1.50 crore and 25 lakh new cases have been reported in just 15 days. At the same time, the number of cases under treatment has exceeded 19 lakhs.

Record Corona Case in India

According to the data, the total number of people infected has increased to 1,50,61,919 as 2.73,810 new cases of Kovid-19 are reported in the country in one day. The number of deaths rose to 1,789,769 in one day with the death of a record 1,619 patients.

Prohibited from entering Pakistan for two weeks

A meeting chaired by Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar decided to impose a two-week moratorium on travel from India. A statement in this regard indicated that the NOC had decided to place India on the list of Category “C” countries for two weeks. Passengers coming from India by air and land will be prohibited.

Pakistan has already imposed a ban on these countries

Other countries already listed in category “ C ” include South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela. Last week, around 815 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Lahore from India for the Baisakhi festival. They are allowed to stay for 10 days.

Previously, the NCOC meeting had been briefed on India’s new type of corona virus, which has resulted in increased cases of infection in India.

Chinese do not need a test for a trip to Pak

There are already 20 countries in category “A” hence travelers from countries do not need Kovid-19 check before entering Pakistan. These countries include Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanma, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago and Vietnam.

At the same time, countries that are not in category “A” or “C” are placed in category “B”. Travelers from these countries are required to undergo a Kovid-19 test before starting the journey to Pakistan, which should not be more than 72 hours in advance.